Watch: Elephants ‘sing’ in happiness as while wading through river, melt hearts

A heartwarming video of two elephants wading and playing through a river is winning over the internet, not just for their playful movements but for the joyous trumpet-like sounds they make. The video, posted on Instagram by Lek Chailert, founder of Thailand’s Save Elephant Foundation, is drawing widespread appreciation for showcasing the animals in such a natural and spirited state. A clip of elephants enjoying a river bath went viral.(Instagram/lek_chailert)

(Also read: Elephants form a living umbrella to protect caretaker from rain: 'She sees me as one of her own')

“Turn on the volume”

The video features two elephants leisurely moving through the shallow river waters, splashing around with unmistakable delight. But what truly captured viewers' attention was their vocal expression — a harmonious mix of trumpeting and contented rumbles that many described as musical.

“Turn on the volume and you will hear the happy song of the elephant,” read the caption shared by Chailert alongside the video. The soothing soundscape, combined with the flowing river and flapping elephant ears, created a sensory moment that resonated deeply with viewers.

Take a look here at the clip:

Internet reacts with affection

Since being posted, the clip has garnered over 17k views and several emotional responses in the comments section. Social media users couldn’t help but share how moved they were by the sound and scene.

“What a beautiful noise!” wrote one viewer, clearly touched by the natural melody.

Another added, “The best sound in the world,” highlighting the emotional pull of the elephants’ vocalisation.

A particularly poetic comment read: “Contented rumbles and happy trumpets among the sound of the rushing river water, gleeful flapping of ears... What can be better than this! Thanks Lek for sharing this beautiful moment!”

Others chimed in with praise and admiration. “One of life’s best sounds,” said a user, while another remarked, “So much joy. They are thrilled to be together in the river, playing.”

(Also read: 'Who will pay?': Baby elephant takes adorable snack break on road, internet swoons over the moment)

One commenter expressed happiness for the elephants’ freedom, noting, “Very happy that they are living the life that was meant for them!”

Another delighted viewer simply said, “Look at them, revelling in the river!! They’re beautiful.”