Search
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

'Who will pay?': Baby elephant takes adorable snack break on road, internet swoons over the moment

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Jun 24, 2025 10:32 AM IST

A viral video showed a baby elephant gently taking fruit from a roadside cart.

A heartwarming video of a baby elephant helping itself to a snack from a roadside fruit cart has gone viral, capturing the attention of social media users. Shared on X (formerly Twitter) by retired Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, the video shows a herd of elephants leisurely strolling down a tree-lined, paved street.

A baby elephant stole hearts online as it took a snack from a street cart.(X/@susantananda3)
A baby elephant stole hearts online as it took a snack from a street cart.(X/@susantananda3)

(Also read: Baby elephant learns the art of clean eating from its mother in heartwarming viral video. Watch)

Among them, a baby elephant — affectionately referred to as "Chotu" — takes centre stage as it approaches a roadside cart stacked with fruits. The cart’s owner appears momentarily startled, but what follows has charmed thousands.

As the elephant inquisitively reaches for the fruit using its trunk, a woman — seemingly a customer at the cart — is seen gently handing over what appears to be a piece of sugarcane to the baby jumbo. The peaceful and polite nature of the interaction melted hearts online.

Watch the clip here:

 

Shared with love

Nanda captioned the clip: “A quick snacks break for Chotu. Cute.”

Since being posted, the video has garnered nearly 30,000 views and triggered a cascade of emotional and humorous comments, reflecting the affection people hold for elephants — especially the younger ones.

Adorable reactions online

One user expressed pure delight, writing: “All baby elephants should have unrestricted access to any food, anytime, and anywhere. It’s the law. If it isn’t, it should be, and is henceforth declared as irreversible law. Paapa baby elephant.” Another praised the gesture, saying: “Love how the lady feeds the baby.”

However, some voiced concern over the setting, with a viewer noting: “I do have a problem with this entire scene: wild animals belong in rich, green jungles with plenty of resources and not in the cities enslaved for labour or entertainment.”

Other comments ranged from simple admiration to critical reflection. “Chottu is so cute!” read one, while another said: “What is cute about elephants walking on concrete roads? Aren’t they supposed to walk freely in the wild?” One user appreciated the animal’s manners: “The amazing thing is that the baby is waiting for them to give. Lovely.” Meanwhile, a cheeky remark asked, “Who will pay?”

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / 'Who will pay?': Baby elephant takes adorable snack break on road, internet swoons over the moment
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On