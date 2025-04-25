Baby elephant learns the art of clean eating from its mother in heartwarming viral video. Watch

Elephants are often admired for their intelligence, and a recent video shared on social media beautifully captures why they deserve such praise. A heart-melting moment between a baby elephant and its mother has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), showing the young calf attentively learning how to eat grass — the right way. A viral video showed a baby elephant learning to eat grass cleanly from its mother.(X/@ParveenKaswan)

Shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan, the clip showcases the duo roaming together. The mother elephant is seen pausing to eat, and what follows is both fascinating and endearing. Before munching on the grass, she delicately uses her trunk and foot to shake off any dirt from the roots, ensuring not even the tiniest speck of soil ends up in her mouth. The little calf watches her movements — a scene that netizens are calling "nature’s classroom in session."

Watch the clip here:

Kaswan captioned the video: “That kiddo learning from mother the right way to eat grass. Not even small dirt should go in stomach.”

Social media in awe

The video has already garnered over 29,000 views, and though the comment section isn’t flooded, the few who have shared their thoughts are clearly moved.

One user commented, “The more I read or watch anything about elephants, the more I'm in awe. Super-intelligent, noble, beautiful animal.” Another remarked, “Beautiful, removing the dirt from the roots before eating.”

Another wrote, “Nature’s classroom in session! That little one learning the art of clean grazing from its mother is pure instinctive wisdom.” One more user kept it short and sweet, calling the mother elephant the “best coach.”

Many others echoed similar sentiments, calling the video “adorable” and “a beautiful moment.” Another comment read simply, “Such a beautiful video,” capturing what most viewers seemed to feel.