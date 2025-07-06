Separated from mother, scared baby elephant runs to humans for help. Watch touching video

In a moving display of compassion, forest officials at Kaziranga National Park in Assam helped reunite a lost baby elephant with its mother, touching hearts across social media. A video, shared by Retd. IFS officer Susanta Nanda, shows a baby elephant running towards a forest official's vehicle on a narrow road cutting through Kaziranga’s lush green wilderness. The visibly distressed elephant calf begins frantically circling the vehicle after getting separated from its herd,(X/@susantananda3)

The visibly distressed elephant calf begins frantically circling the vehicle after getting separated from its herd, desperately sniffing the air and pacing in search of its mother. Realising the calf was alone, forest staff moved quickly to help reunite the baby with its mother.

After the officials get him close to his mother's location, one of them gently rubs the mother elephant’s dung onto the calf’s trunk and legs to mask human scent, ensuring the mother would recognise and accept her calf without hesitation. Before he is let go, the calf lets out a soft trumpet, almost as if saying thank you, and begins to walk away toward the jungle.

“Haan, jaa. Jaa, jaa, jaa,” the officer gently encourages "Go ahead; you're safe now."

Take a look at the video here:

And just like that, the little baby elephant is reunited with his mother, walking happily beside her. "Chotu got separated from mother at Kaziranga. It was united later with its mother. The forest officials applied mother’s dung to the calf to suppress human smell. Happy reunion at the end," the caption read.

The video has since gone viral, with viewers praising the forest officials for reuniting the mother and baby. "Nature has its own language — and forest officials spoke it with heart. What a thoughtful and beautiful reunion," one social media user said.

Others praised the forest officials familiarity to every animal in the park, as the baby elephant ran up to them to seek help, without hesitation or fear. "The way he ran to humans for help," remarked another user.