‘Reply in good manner’: Indian boss scolds sick employee for not calling him ‘sir’

An Indian manager's bizarre text exchange with his employee has been going viral on Reddit. The manager apparently took offense when the employee did not address him as "sir" while informing him that he was taking a sick leave.

He also took issue with the language used by the employee in his message, despite there being nothing rude or cavalier in it. The text exchange, posted on Reddit, has started a discussion on Indian workplace culture that emphasizes hierarchy and conformity.

What did the employee text?

It all started with a message where the employee informed his manager that he was unwell. “Good morning. I wanted to let you know that I am feeling a bit unwell today due to an upset stomach – probably from something I ate yesterday. I’ve applied for leave on the [redacted] app and informed [redacted] also,” read the message.

“Need only today’s update… Yesterday is gone,” the manager replied.

When the employee apologised saying he could not understand the message, the manager replied: “I don’t need anything related yesterday [sic].”

His unclear directive clearly left the employee confused, because he again asked for a clarification. This time, the manager went off on a different tangent.

Manager’s message

“If you’re here to work.. You should be punctual and do your duty. Plan accordingly. Next week onwards prepare the…” he replied. The rest of the message was blacked out to protect confidentiality.

“Aa ok,” the employee replied. It was a response that again irked the manager.

“Reply in a good manner,” he told his employee. “I’m sorry but may I know what did I say with no manner,” the employee replied.

“You can say ok sir,” the boss explained, indicating that he wanted to be addressed as “sir”.

“And you have to inform me… not let me know,” he continued. “Try using good words when communicating to a senior manager,” he added, despite the fact that his own messages were full of grammar and syntax errors.

The rest of the messages continued in a similar vein, with the employee insisting there was nothing wrong with his messages and the boss disagreeing. “You don’t know how to inform in a polite way,” the manager said at one point during the conversation.

He also gave an example of the way the employee should have framed his message, according to him. “I want to inform you sir…” the boss wrote as an example of what he should have written.

Reddit reacts

The screenshot was shared on the popular ‘Indian Workplace’ Reddir community. Reddit users quickly surmised that the manager was offended at not being called ‘sir’.

“Depends on how fragile the 'adults' you're working with. Unpopular opinion, but I'd say to observe and use sir when you notice other people using sir, ma'am in emails. It's not worth it picking these fights with such people,” wrote one person.

“Never understood this sir/ma'am culture in some Indian companies,” another said.

“Worked in only MNC's since the start of my career and still do, and the only managers who like being called sir and ma'am are the ones in India,” a user added.

Several people confirmed that MNCs and international firms dissuade employees from addressing their seniors as “sir” or “ma’am” and this practice seems to be unique to India.