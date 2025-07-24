Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu posters torn by Kannada activists in Bengaluru. Video

A group of self-identified Kannada activists stormed into a Bengaluru theatre on the release day of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, tearing down posters of the Telugu film starring Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. Their primary objection is the absence of Kannada language on the promotional material displayed at the venue. Pawan Kalyan's poster torn in Bengaluru by Kannada activists.

Several videos from the incident surfaced online, showing the activists ripping posters and banners amid fan celebrations outside the theatre. The confrontation reportedly occurred in a Bengaluru theatre where Pawan Kalyan fans had put up large displays to mark the movie’s release. The activists argued that in Karnataka, especially Bengaluru, it is essential to include Kannada in all movie posters. “If you want to put up posters in this city, Kannada must be included,” one of them is seen saying in a video.

The scene led to a brief altercation between the fans and the activists, though it did not escalate further. The videos quickly spread across social media, igniting a debate over language, regional identity, and inclusivity.

Some users online backed the activists, asserting that Kannada should be given prominence in Karnataka. “Good job by the activists. Kannada posters must be put up in Karnataka. Telugu influence is growing in Bengaluru, and many from Andhra and Telangana don’t even bother to learn Kannada,” one user commented.

However, others pushed back against the actions, accusing the activists of creating unnecessary division. One person who claimed to be present at the theatre wrote, “I’m a Kannadiga. I was there. Around 95% of the banners had Kannada text. Stop using sensitive issues like this for political attention. This only fuels resentment.”

Another user added context, saying the activists were not objecting to the film itself, but to the absence of Kannada in certain posters and the disturbance caused by loud music and fireworks during such film releases.