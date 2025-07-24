Why Karnataka HC halted Russian woman Nina Kutina's deportation

Karnataka High Court on Wednesday halted the deportation of Nina Kutnia, the Russian woman who was found with her children in a cave in Gokarna earlier this month. The woman, Nina Kutina, 40, was found in the cave by a police team from Gokarna station during a routine safety patrol.(PTI)

The matter was heard by a single bench judge comprising Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav, who stated that the deportation order could endanger the 40-year-old woman's children and their welfare.

Citing principles put forth by United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), Beena Pillai, the advocate apearing for Kutina, argued that the deportation process would disregard the children's welfare and their best interest.

Based on this, the state high court stated it was in best interest of both the children if the deportation was reconsidered.

Under Article 3 of the UN Convention, "the best interests of the child must be a top priority in all decisions and actions that affect children."

Who is Nina Kutina?

Nina Kutina was found living with her two daughter in a cave on Ramatirtha Hill, Gokarna. As per police officials, the Russian woman had overstayed her visa in India by eight years.

The 40-year-old Russian woman told cops she moved from Goa to Karnataka for "spiritual solitude and live closer to nature."

After the family was found in the cave on July 9, authorities transferred Nina and her children to a shelter in Tumakuru for further processing.

After her rescue, Nina's estranged partner Dror Goldstein surfaced and stated that he has been working for shared custody of his two daughters.

In a Goa police complaint filed by the Israeli businessman in 2017, Goldstein accused Nina of brainwashing his children and keeping them away from him. He added that the Russian woman began to use him for money and often subjected the Israeli man to physical and verbal abuse.