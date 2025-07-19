'Nina Kutina doesn’t believe in…': Partner of Russian woman found in Karnataka cave 'concerned' about daughters

Dror Goldstein, the estranged partner of the Russian woman found in a cave in Karnataka's Gokarna, has alleged that the Russian national showed no concern towards the education of her children. Nina Kutina (right) and her daughters were found living in a secluded cave nestled among dense forests on July 11. (PTI)

Nina Kutina and her daughters — Preya, 6, and Ama, 4 — were found on July 11 living in a secluded cave nestled among dense forests and rugged terrain for at least two weeks. The 40-year-old and her daughters made their way from Goa to the spiritual coastal town of Gokarna, known for its deep religious and meditative roots.

In a missing complaint by Goldstein at Goa’s Panaji police station in December, he said that he met Nina in 2017 and fell in love, The Indian Express reported.

According to the Israeli national, the relationship between the two subsequently turned sour, and he alleged that Nina started avoiding him and kept their daughter away from him.

“She (Nina) had shown no concern towards their formal education… She was totally against sending her children to school or other educational institutions, and whenever asked, she would say that she doesn’t believe in formal education,” he alleged.

Goldstein told the police that he is concerned about the health and emotional well-being of his daughters.

“They are not in school and spend all their time with their mother and her few friends, and not in the company of children of their age. They are not allowed to socialise and are kept in a closed group…” he said, according to The Indian Express.

“I want to be a part of my daughters’ lives and provide for them financially and emotionally… I am filing this missing complaint to know about the exact whereabouts, location and condition of my minor daughters,” he added.

He also alleged that Nina would “brainwash” the children, asking the girls to stay away from him

On her part, Kutina earlier told reporters that she would formally "homeschool" her daughters in future. “They are very smart, healthy, and talented. Everyone who meets them says so," she said.