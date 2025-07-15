‘We were not dying’: Russian woman defends life in Karnataka's Gokarna cave with children

Nina Kutina, a Russian national who was found residing in a cave in the Ramateertha hills in Karnataka's Gokarna with her two daughters, has defended the move, saying her family "loves nature", and she has lived in forests of about 20 countries over the years. Nina Kutina said there was no danger to her or her children's lives when they lived inside the cave.

She also said there was no danger to her or her children's lives when they lived inside the cave. "We have a lot of experience staying in nature and we were not dying. I did not bring my children to die in the jungle…they were very happy" she told news agency ANI.

Nina Kutina's case recently made headlines, shocking people over how someone could live in a cave in near-complete isolation. When asked about it, Nina said the cave she stayed in with her kids was not all far away from human settlement.

"The cave was not in a big big forest far far from... (people), or that we couldn't buy food... It was very close to the village, it was very big and beautiful," Nina said, adding that it was not dangerous to be living there.

Talking about how she lived in the cave with her daughters, Nina said, "We used to swim in the waterfall...My kids were not dying from hunger...."

Nina reportedly came to India in 2016 on a business visa, which expired in 2017. The Russian woman, however, denied that her visa was expired since 2017. She agreed that her visa "finished", but not a long time ago. "We don't have our valid visa, it finished. But it was a short time ago and after 2017 we already were in four countries, and then came back," Nina claimed.

She and her kids were found living in the Gokarna cave during a routine inspection following a landslide in the area.

“Our patrolling team spotted saree and other clothes being hung for drying outside the cave in Ramatirtha Hill. When they went there, they spotted Mohi along with her children,” Uttara Kannada superintendent of police M Narayana had said.

Cops were surprised to see that the woman and her kids survived in a place like that. They said the family slept on plastic sheets and ate instant food.