Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe calls ‘worm in pongal’ claim a setup, says it got 25 lakh extortion call

The Rameshwaram Cafe, a popular South Indian quick service restaurant chain, has filed a police complaint alleging an attempt to blackmail and malign the brand following a claim that a worm was found in a plate of Pongal served at its Bengaluru airport outlet on Thursday. A group of individuals on Thursday claimed that they found worm inside Pongal at Rameshwaram's airport outlet. (File Photo)

Also Read - Bengaluru food delivery executive held for secretly filming women on MG Road, posting online with music

According to the cafe’s official statement, the incident unfolded on the morning of July 24, when a group of five to seven individuals allegedly created a scene at the outlet, accusing the staff of serving contaminated food. One of the customers claimed a worm was spotted in the Pongal shortly after it was served and further alleged that the restaurant staff initially attempted to dismiss or downplay the issue.

However, the restaurant’s management has categorically denied the allegation and claimed that the entire episode was a staged attempt to extort money and damage its reputation.

In the press release issued on Friday, Divya Raghav, founder of The Rameshwaram Cafe, said, “We categorically deny the baseless accusation that a worm or insect was found in our food. The safety and hygiene of our food preparation are non-negotiable.”

Also Read - Lokayukta conducts surprise raids, senior IAS officer in Bengaluru at center of probe: Report

Demanded ₹ 25 lakh in an extortion call

The cafe alleged that the individuals involved threatened to circulate the video of the incident on social media unless they were paid compensation. The team later received a phone call demanding ₹25 lakh to prevent reputational damage, the brand’s operations head noted in the police complaint.

In response, the cafe submitted call recordings, message screenshots, and other documentation to the authorities and has sought immediate legal action for attempted blackmail.

“This is clearly a case of a staged act with malicious intent,” Divya said, adding that the brand adheres to strict hygiene audits and quality checks, particularly at high-sensitivity locations like airports. She also referenced similar past incidents at other food outlets where customers were caught red-handed trying to plant foreign objects like stones or insects in food.

The café has asserted that it will not bow to threats and will pursue stringent legal action. “We are fully cooperating with the authorities. We will not succumb to intimidation or blackmail,” Divya said.