Search
Thursday, Jul 24, 2025
New Delhi oC

Lokayukta conducts surprise raids, senior IAS officer in Bengaluru at center of probe: Report

ByHT News Desk, Bengaluru
Published on: Jul 24, 2025 01:06 pm IST

IAS officer Vasanthi Amar B V under investigation for unexplained assets amid Lokayukta raids in Karnataka, uncovering ₹37.42 crore in illicit holdings.

A prominent female IAS officer, Vasanthi Amar B V, has found herself under the spotlight following an extensive Lokayukta investigation into unexplained assets among government officials. Vasanthi, who currently holds the position of Special Deputy Commissioner at Karnataka’s Railway Infrastructure Development Company (K-RIDE), played a leading role in the land acquisition process for the transformative Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project, according to news agency PTI.

A Lokayukta investigation has spotlighted IAS officer Vasanthi Amar B V, uncovering assets worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.03 crore linked to her.(PTI)
A Lokayukta investigation has spotlighted IAS officer Vasanthi Amar B V, uncovering assets worth 9.03 crore linked to her.(PTI)

ALSO READ | Explosives found in Bengaluru bus stand ahead of CM event? Here's what happened: Report

On Wednesday, authorities executed a sweeping operation, conducting searches at 41 properties associated with eight officials across various Karnataka districts, including Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru, Tumakuru, Kalaburagi, Koppal, and Kodagu. The collective value of illicit assets uncovered in these coordinated raids reached an estimated 37.42 crore, the PTI report said.

ALSO READ | Here's what 400 signatures achieved in Bengaluru: The inspiring journey of Metro Feeder Bus 314A/1

Spotlight on Vasanthi Amar BV

Investigators searched five different locations tied to IAS Vasanthi. These efforts exposed assets totalling about 9.03 crore.

Notable holdings attributed to her included three residential plots and four separate houses, approximately three acres of agricultural land, assessed at 7.4 crore, precious jewelry worth 12 lakh and vehicles collectively valued at 90 lakh.

ALSO READ | ‘Its skid game for Namma Bengaluru…’: Residents enact scene from this series to highlight civic apathy. Watch

The revelations have had immediate operational consequences. Insiders at K-RIDE reported that the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project has ground to a halt, as contractors have paused work amid ongoing issues with land acquisition — a process directly linked to Vasanthi’s responsibilities.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Lokayukta conducts surprise raids, senior IAS officer in Bengaluru at center of probe: Report
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On