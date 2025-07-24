Here's what 400 signatures achieved in Bengaluru: The inspiring journey of Metro Feeder Bus 314A/1

Bengaluru witnessed a remarkable example of citizen power with the launch of Metro Feeder Bus 314A/1 on July 19 by the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC). This new bus route now connects the residents of Kaggadasapura and C V Raman Nagar, providing much-needed connectivity and easing daily commutes for those living and working in the area, including employees of Bagmane Tech Park and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), according to news agency PTI. A petition with 400 signatures prompted BMTC to enhance public transport for local commuters, thus launching the metro feeder bus.

The road to this success was anything but easy. It took the persistent efforts of local residents, led by Shachi Pathak of Kaggadasapura, who spearheaded a campaign that gathered 400 signatures over three months, the report stated. The signatures formed the foundation of a formal petition to BMTC, urging action for better public transport options.

Pathak, a civic volunteer since 2022 with deep knowledge of navigating bureaucratic channels, described how rallying neighbours and apartment associations was key. "To get that 400 signatures was not easy, but it was easier than my first civic campaign to rejuvenate Kaggadasapura lake. Now, I understand how to go about these things: persuasion is the key," Pathak said, as quoted by the agency.

Social media platforms like Instagram, 'X', Facebook, and WhatsApp proved invaluable for building community connections, offering residents a space to exchange information, support initiatives, and strengthen ties, the report said.

The newfound Metro feeder bus route in Kaggadasapura stands as a testament to how collective citizen action — just 400 signatures strong — can drive meaningful change, improving urban mobility and quality of life.

(With inputs from PTI)