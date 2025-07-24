Explosives found in Bengaluru bus stand ahead of CM event? Here's what happened: Report

In an important development, it has been discovered that the explosives found in the toilet of a BMTC bus stand in Bengaluru on Wednesday came ahead of a high-profile event which top state leaders were set to attend, The Times of India reported. Explosives found in Bengaluru ahead of a high-profile event, accused on the run.(Sourced)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar were expected to unveil a new name for a bus station, before which authorities made a startling discovery that rattled the city, finding six sticks of gelatin.

The discovery happened on Wednesday afternoon, when staff at a bus terminal in KR Market — situated extremely close to the upcoming event’s location — came across a bag abandoned inside a restroom. Inside, six sticks of gelatin and detonators were found.

The unsettling find triggered immediate concern among law enforcement and caused anxiety at Kalasipalya, a busy junction bustling with daily commuters and merchants in Bengaluru. The police’s anti-sabotage team, assisted by trained canine units, swept through the terminal and surrounding areas, but after an exhaustive two-hour search, they uncovered no further dangerous items, the report stated.

The staff personnel who found the suspicious bag has been identified as Satvinder Singh, who manages the terminal’s restroom. Acting fast, he brought the bag to local police, setting off a rapid security response, the report stated. Officers quickly reviewed CCTV footage, which revealed a man entering the restroom with a bag and leaving without it a short time later.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Girish S, speculated that the person who left the items might have done so in haste, likely apprehensive due to an increased police presence in the area. Authorities have begun efforts to trace the individual seen in the video.

Officials have since filed a case under the Explosives Act as investigations continue, the report added.