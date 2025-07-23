Explosives found at Bengaluru bus stand trigger heightened security, probe on: Report

In an unexpected development, the discovery of explosives at Bengaluru’s Kalasipalya bus stand has prompted swift action from both city police and the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), intensifying security measures, India Today reported. Bengaluru explosives discovery: Authorities are now on high alert as they search for the owner and assess potential threats. (ANI Photo)

Authorities located as many as six sticks of gelatin, typically used in industrial settings, cleverly hidden inside a plastic bag, the report stated. This bag was found near the public toilets within the Kalasipalya BMTC bus stand. In addition to the explosives, detonators — wrapped separately — were also recovered from the site.

Gelatin sticks are affordable explosives widely used in mining and construction. They must be paired with a detonator to be activated.

An employee working at the public restroom recounted the incident: a visitor left a bag behind after using the facilities, he said. Staff members, believing the bag might be claimed soon, initially kept it with them. When no one returned for it, they notified security personnel, unsure about the identity of its owner.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), while the recovered items included six gelatin sticks and detonators, a First Information Report (FIR) had not yet been filed. Local officials, joined by the ATS, thoroughly searched and assessed the area to ensure public safety, the report said.

Senior police officers noted all relevant security and intelligence agencies were brought into the loop, but so far, there is no evidence of links to anti-national activities or any association with official events or figures in the region.

Initial assessments from investigators point to the possibility of a “dead drop” — a method of concealing objects for illicit pickup at a later time. Police noted that gelatin sticks like these are often used in controlled explosions for quarrying, especially in regions such as Anantapur near the Andhra border, as well as Kolar and neighboring Tamil Nadu.

Previously, Bengaluru’s bomb squad discovered similar explosives in a bag left on a KSRTC bus at another city bus terminal. Fortunately, because those sticks had no detonators, they did not pose an immediate danger.

Law enforcement continues to probe the case. Officers said they are following up on several leads and conducting extensive interrogations, as per the report. They are also reviewing CCTV footage from the vicinity.