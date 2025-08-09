PM to inaugurate residential complex for MPs on August 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a new high-rise residential complex for Members of Parliament at Baba Kharak Singh Marg in the Capital on August 11, people aware of the matter said. The complex is expected to house around 2,468 people, including MPs, their families, and staff (HT Photo)

The ₹680-crore complex, which includes 184 modern flats spread across four residential towers and a fifth amenities block, is the latest in a series of government-led efforts to modernise official accommodation in Lutyens’ Delhi. During the ceremony, the Prime Minister will also hand over the keys to the MPs allotted flats in the complex, officials said.

“A lot of houses for MPs were built between 1935 and 1955 and had completed their shelf life, so PM Modi thought that MPs need a new place, and now this (complex) is going to be inaugurated on August 11. It has been made in ₹680 crore. PM is going to also hand over the keys to the MPs on the 11th,” said BJP MP Mahesh Sharma, who heads the Lok Sabha House committee.

Located on the centrally placed Baba Kharak Singh Marg — an arterial road connecting Parliament Street to Connaught Place — the complex lies just minutes from Parliament, Rashtrapati Bhavan, and key government offices.

The location has long been considered strategic for MP accommodation, offering excellent access to transport and administrative infrastructure. All three entry gates to the complex open directly onto Baba Kharak Singh Marg.

Each of the four residential towers –– named after rivers such as Sabarmati and Kosi –– has 46 flats, with two units per floor. The flats span approximately 5,000 sq ft of carpet area and includes five rooms: three main residential rooms and two guest rooms with separate entrances, a person in-charge of the construction said.

According to this person, the design also provides each MP with a private office, an office for their personal assistant, a prayer room, a living room with a small meeting area, a modular kitchen, balconies that serve as alternate staff entries, and separate elevators for MPs and staff. The flats are equipped with central air-conditioning, audio-visual security systems, and dedicated PA workspaces. In addition, each MP is allotted two rooms as staff quarters, complete with pantry and shared washrooms.

The fifth tower serves as an amenities block, housing two large rooms for press briefings, MP gatherings and meetings –– alongside a canteen, tuck shop, and ATMs for residents and staff. A double basement provides parking for around 500 vehicles, and solar panels have been installed on the terrace to support energy efficiency, the person cited above said.

Outside, the complex includes a landscaped central lawn featuring walking paths, gazebos, street lighting, and symbolic statues and motifs such as shankh (conch shells), swans, and the Satyamev Jayate emblem. The towers themselves are decorated with large-scale artworks, created in consultation with the Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC), incorporating themes of India’s agrarian landscape, freedom struggle, military motifs, and national icons such as Birsa Munda and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, they added.

To ensure smooth functioning, a dedicated central public works department (CPWD) maintenance team will be deployed on-site round-the-clock to handle upkeep, repair, and service requests.

The complex was built in just nine months using Mivan construction, a modern aluminium formwork technique that allows rapid and uniform slab casting.

The complex is expected to house around 2,468 people, including MPs, their families, and staff. While the project was originally estimated to cost around ₹550 crore, the final figure rose to ₹680 crore.

The redevelopment replaces an earlier government housing complex that had 243 flats in 16 towers, all of which were demolished.

In 2022, the Delhi State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) granted environmental clearance for the project. Out of 372 trees on-site, 222 were approved for transplantation, and the State Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC) was tasked with verifying the geolocation and health of the transplanted trees.

This project is the latest in a series of CPWD-led housing upgrades for MPs. In 2020, 76 new flats were constructed on Dr. B.D. Marg, and, in 2019, 36 redeveloped duplex flats were handed over on North Avenue.

Traditionally, MPs have lived in a range of accommodations depending on seniority—from grand Lutyens bungalows on Ashoka Road, North and South Avenue, and Pandara Road, to mid-century Type VI and Type VII flats in government colonies like M.S. Flats, Nizamuddin East, and Feroze Shah Road. While senior ministers and constitutional functionaries continue to occupy large heritage bungalows, most MPs, particularly first-time entrants, are now being shifted to high-rise, self-contained apartment complexes.