Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah orders probe into Rahul Gandhi's ‘vote theft’ allegations ahead of BBMP Polls

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed the state’s Law Department to investigate allegations of vote rigging in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, following Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s explosive claims of “choreographed” polls to favour the BJP. The probe, Siddaramaiah said, will be completed before the upcoming Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah. (PTI)

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, the Chief Minister confirmed that the Advocate General will be tasked with conducting the inquiry and submitting a report at the earliest. “Legal action will be taken based on the recommendations,” he assured.

The move comes a day after Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, alleged massive electoral malpractice in Karnataka’s Mahadevapura constituency. At an August 7 press conference, Gandhi claimed that the BJP’s Lok Sabha victory in the state was aided by “vote theft” involving over 1,00,000 votes. Citing Congress’s internal analysis, he said the party had expected to win 16 seats in Karnataka but secured only nine. Seven “unexpected” defeats were examined, with Mahadevapura flagged as the most glaring case.

According to Gandhi, data from the Election Commission showed that the BJP polled 2,29,632 votes in Mahadevapura, compared to Congress’s 1,15,586 — despite the Congress leading in all other Assembly segments under the parliamentary constituency. “The BJP’s margin in the Lok Sabha seat was 32,707, but this one segment changed the entire result,” he alleged.

Karnataka Minister G. Parameshwara also announced that the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) will file a formal complaint with the State Election Commission, while Rahul Gandhi will take the matter up with the Central Election Commission. “There is a difference in the voter list, and the commission must accept this,” Parameshwara insisted, adding that the EC has sought documents on the allegations.

