Bengaluru Metro’s Pink Line to open in two phases by September 2026: Report
The 13.76-km underground section, the longest such corridor in Bengaluru, will connect Dairy Circle to Nagavara.
With Bengaluru’s Yellow Line now operational, the next major milestone for Namma Metro is the long-awaited Pink Line, which is scheduled to open in two phases by September 2026, according to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).
The Pink Line includes a 7.5-km elevated stretch from Tavarekere to Kalena Agrahara along Bannerghatta Road, expected to be completed and opened by March 2026. The 13.76-km underground section, the longest such corridor in the city, will connect Dairy Circle to Nagavara, passing through key locations such as MG Road, Shivajinagar, and Tannery Road.
According to a report by Deccan Herald, while civil work on the elevated portion is already complete, the underground stations are still under construction. Track-laying and systems integration are currently underway across both segments.
Progress on airport-linked blue line
BMRCL also reported significant progress on the 58.19-km Blue Line, which will eventually offer direct metro connectivity between Silk Board Junction and Kempegowda International Airport. The line includes two sections: a 19.75-km stretch between Silk Board Junction and KR Pura under Phase 2A, and a 38.44-km segment from KR Pura to the airport under Phase 2B.
As of June 30, 2025, physical progress on the Blue Line stood at 52.5%, with financial progress at 55.89%, the DH report added.
Phase 3 of the Metro project, also known as the Orange Line, will add two fully elevated corridors spanning a total of 44.65 km. The routes include JP Nagar 4th Phase to Kadabagere and Hosahalli to Magadi Road. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for Phase 3 earlier this week.
The Orange Line will be developed at an estimated cost of ₹15,611 crore. Land acquisition for the project is already in an advanced stage, and construction is likely to begin by the end of this year.
