'Don’t impose Kannada in Karnataka': Congress leader Nalapad’s remark sparks fury among Kannadigas

A recent comment by Congress leader Mohammed Haris Nalapad, son of senior MLA NA Haris and the current president of the Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress, has sparked outrage among sections of Kannadigas online. Nalapad was speaking on a video podcast hosted by RJ Rapid Rashmi,(YouTube/Rapid Rashmi)

Nalapad, speaking on a video podcast hosted by RJ Rapid Rashmi, remarked that Kannada should not be "imposed" on non-Kannadigas in Bengaluru, a statement that has since gone viral and invited strong criticism.

During the podcast, Nalapad was responding to a question about "five ways to make Bengaluru youth-friendly" when he shared an anecdote from a recent salon visit. He recounted being asked by a staff member whether, as a politician, he also supported “hitting people in the name of Kannada.”

To this, Nalapad said that the language should not be used as a "weapon" or as a tool of imposition. “Love your language,” he urged, adding that pride in Kannada should not be allowed to “demolish Bengaluru.”

(Also Read: '3 creepy men, 3 traumatised girls’: Bengaluru women film chilling stalking incident near JP Nagar)

Watch the video here:

He also pushed back against a common narrative among some migrants, stating, “North Indians saying they built Bengaluru is also wrong.” While trying to strike a balance, his emphasis on not imposing Kannada in the state capital struck a nerve with many Kannada-speaking residents.

The Indian Express reported the growing backlash from social media users, who accused Nalapad of undermining the status of Kannada in its own state. One user wrote, “Bengaluru is a Kannada city. It is the responsibility of outsiders to learn Kannada.” Another comment read, “If you’re not Kannadiga by roots or by respect, you’re just a guest.”

Critics also questioned Nalapad’s political legitimacy in Karnataka, claiming he was born into power but lacked cultural alignment with the state. “Uses Karnataka for career, but rejects Kannada for convenience,” one user posted.

However, a section of users praised his remarks, calling them inclusive and considerate. “It is pleasant to hear the youth leader talk about the importance of Kannada, which must not be imposed on our guests,” read one post.

(Also Read: 2 killed in 5 days after elephant attacks in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru, protests erupt: Report)