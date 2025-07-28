'3 creepy men, 3 traumatised girls’: Bengaluru women film chilling stalking incident near JP Nagar

A disturbing incident of harassment in Bengaluru’s JP Nagar has triggered widespread concern after three young women shared a video online describing how they were stalked and chased by unknown men in broad daylight. The video, posted by an Instagram user, captures them recounting their experience. (Instagram/@suha_hana88)

The video, posted by Instagram user @suha_hana88, captures the trio recounting their experience, as the camera pans to the road behind them. The post, captioned “3 creepy men, 3 traumatised girls,” has since gone viral.

However, HT.com could not independently verify the incident or the claims made in the video.

Watch the video here:

In the video, one of the women explains that they were near the popular Rameshwaram Cafe in JP Nagar when they noticed three men following them. “They followed us on foot first. When our Rapido arrived, they parked their car in front of us and began chasing us again after we got on,” she says.

In the video, the women turn the camera to show a silver car trailing behind them.

The group even attempted to seek help from a nearby auto driver, but he refused to intervene. The women say they were only able to escape after losing the men in traffic.

The women described the ordeal as “scary and traumatising,” urging other women to stay alert while navigating the city. Towards the end of the video, one of the women shared an update, saying, 'We’ve reached home safely and now we're going to sleep, because this has been deeply traumatic for us.'

(Also Read: Two children killed after mentally ill uncle attacks them with hammer in Bengaluru)

Reactions online

The post has prompted a flurry of reactions on social media. While many extended support and called on the women to report the incident to the police, others shared similar experiences.

“Women will literally share their experience about being harassed and stalked and some men will still find a way to blame them as a victim,” one user commented.

Another shared a chillingly similar experience from Koramangala, “Apparently he was following me for a very long time, I didn’t realise it. A couple of them reached out while I was walking back home with a colleague. They cornered us, luckily the PCR van was patrolling and took charge.”

Others weighed in with cautionary advice, including, “Girls be smart, search for a nearby police station and book a Rapido to that location. Take photos and videos, call the helpline, by the time they realize, they’ll be caught. Stay safe, ladies.”

Another user highlighted shared a similar incident from Gurgaon. “This is normal in Gurgaon too. My wife didn’t want to stay in Gurgaon after a similar episode and preferred to settle in Mumbai.”

(Also Read: Bengaluru man slits police constable’s wrist during domestic dispute, arrested: Report)