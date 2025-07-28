Bengaluru man slits police constable’s wrist during domestic dispute, arrested: Report

A violent altercation in Bengaluru’s Valmiki Nagar on Friday escalated into a serious assault on a police officer, after a man, recently released from prison for murder, attacked his ex-wife’s family and injured a constable who tried to intervene. A Hoysala police patrol team responded quickly, arranging ambulances.(shutterstock)

According to police, Tabrez Pasha, also known as Chor Tabrez, showed up unannounced at the home of his ex-wife Muskan, who had since remarried. The unexpected confrontation quickly turned heated, leading to a clash between Pasha’s family and Muskan’s current husband at her mother’s residence.

According to a report by Indian Express, during the scuffle, Muskan’s maternal uncle, Mohammed Shafiullah, who happened to be visiting the house at the time, sustained injuries while trying to defuse the situation.

The commotion drew the attention of Head Constable Santhosh, attached to the Chamarajpet police station, who was dining at a nearby restaurant. Upon arriving at the scene to break up the fight, Santhosh was reportedly overpowered by Pasha, who then slashed the constable’s wrist with a sharp weapon before fleeing the area with three of his relatives, the report added.

A Hoysala police patrol team responded quickly, arranging ambulances and ensuring both Santhosh and Shafiullah were taken to the hospital. Authorities confirmed that both are out of danger and receiving medical care.

Following the attack, Pasha and his three associates were traced and taken into custody. Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.

In another incident, a Bengaluru man reportedly suffering from mental health issues bludgeoned his three young nephews, killing two and leaving the youngest critically injured on Saturday afternoon, reported The Hindu.

