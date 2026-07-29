Ludhiana HPV campaign sees poor turnout; only 1,600 girls vaccinated so far

Nearly five months after the Punjab government launched the free human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign on February 28, and despite extending the drive by another 90 days after the initial phase witnessed a poor response, Ludhiana has managed to vaccinate only around 1,600 girls against an eligible target of nearly 30,000. Explaining the reasons behind the poor response, Dr Singh said misinformation had emerged as the biggest obstacle to the campaign. (HT Photo)

Health officials attribute the sluggish coverage to misinformation and vaccine hesitancy among parents, saying myths circulating on social media continue to discourage families from opting for the vaccine.

The campaign was launched across Punjab to provide free HPV vaccines to girls aged 14-15 years studying in government and private schools, to protect them against cervical cancer. It was initially scheduled to run for 90 days, but after the district failed to achieve satisfactory coverage, the health department extended the campaign for another 90 days to encourage more beneficiaries. However, despite the extension and continuous awareness drives, vaccination numbers remain far below expectations.

According to official data, Ludhiana has so far vaccinated only around 1,600 girls, which is barely a fraction of the district’s eligible target.

District immunisation officer (DIO) Dr Harpreet Singh clarified that the figure of nearly 40,000 girls, often being referred to in public discussions, was based on the estimated population of girls in the eligible age group and not the campaign target.

“The actual target for Ludhiana is around 30,000 eligible girls. So far, nearly 1,600 beneficiaries have been vaccinated. We are continuing the campaign and making every effort to increase the coverage,” he said.

Explaining the reasons behind the poor response, Dr Singh said misinformation had emerged as the biggest obstacle to the campaign.

“Social media has created several misconceptions about the HPV vaccine. Many parents have developed unnecessary fears despite scientific evidence proving that the vaccine is safe and highly effective in preventing cervical cancer. This is not only a Ludhiana issue; almost every district in Punjab is witnessing a similar trend. The need of the hour is to create greater awareness among people,” he said.

The health department is now intensifying awareness campaigns through schools, healthcare workers, social media platforms and the local press in an attempt to counter misinformation and encourage parents to get their daughters vaccinated.

“We are administering nearly 40 vaccinations every day in Ludhiana, but we want more parents to come forward and take advantage of this free initiative of the Punjab government. The HPV vaccine offers long-term protection against cervical cancer, and eligible girls should not miss this opportunity because of rumours or misinformation. We appeal to all parents to get their daughters vaccinated,” Dr Singh added.

Health officials said the HPV vaccine protects against high-risk strains of the Human Papillomavirus, the leading cause of cervical cancer, which is among the most common cancers affecting women. Medical experts recommend administering the vaccine during adolescence, before exposure to the virus, as it provides the highest level of protection.

Officials said the vaccine is available free of cost under the government’s special campaign, and vaccination sessions are continuing at designated government health facilities as well as educational institutions across the district.

Despite extending the campaign by another three months, the health department believes that improving public awareness remains the biggest challenge. Officials have urged parents not to rely on unverified information circulating on social media and instead consult doctors or health authorities before making decisions about vaccination.