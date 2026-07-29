Ludhiana: PAU to host agri-startup stakeholders’ connect

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) will host the Agri-Startup Stakeholders Connect on August 18 in collaboration with the MANAGE-Centre for Innovation and Agripreneurship (MANAGE-CIA), Hyderabad. The programme aims to bring together startups, policymakers, researchers, investors and industry leaders on a common platform to promote collaboration, innovation and entrepreneurship in the agriculture sector. Officials during maize dryer demonstration at Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

The event has been designed to bridge information gaps within the agri-startup ecosystem and create opportunities for partnerships among stakeholders. The programme will enable startup founders, agribusiness firms, incubation centres and government agencies to exchange ideas, share experiences and develop solutions that support innovation-driven agriculture. Participants will also get an opportunity to showcase their products and technologies while learning from successful entrepreneurs and industry experts.

The programme is expected to attract a wide range of participants, including agricultural development administrators, policymakers, government officials, incubation and innovation centres, entrepreneurs, researchers, educational institutions, farmer producer organisations (FPOs), agri-business firms, banks, venture capitalists, startup mentors, students, rural youth and non-government organisations associated with the agri-startup ecosystem.

Officials highlighted that in 2025, the university released 29 crop varieties, including the widely adopted wheat varieties PBW 826 and PBW 872. Its extension network reaches nearly 16 lakh farmers, while digital advisory platforms connect over 11 lakh farmers through WhatsApp-based services and other communication channels. The university also promotes entrepreneurship through the Punjab Agri Business Incubator (PABI) and the Food Industry Business Incubation Centre (FIBIC), supporting startups and technology commercialisation.

The event will feature interactive workshops, networking sessions, knowledge-sharing discussions and product exhibitions showcasing advanced agricultural technologies and innovative business models. Officials believe the initiative will strengthen links between research institutions, startups and investors while encouraging sustainable growth in the agri-business sector.

The programme will be organised under the guidance of PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal, director of extension education Makhan Singh Bhullar and MANAGE-CIA director Saravanan Raj.

PAU demonstrates homegrown maize dryer

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) demonstrated its indigenously developed maize dryer to the officers of the Punjab Mandi Board, department of agriculture, and other stakeholders at the university.

The demonstration was conducted in the presence of Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor, PAU, along with Manjeet Singh, dean, College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology (COAET); Mahesh Kumar, additional director (research); TC Mittal, head, department of processing and food engineering (DPFE); faculty members and representatives from the Punjab Mandi Board, department of agriculture, Punjab development commission, and the industry.

During the demonstration, the maize dryer operated successfully using heated air for drying maize. After detailed deliberations, it was decided that the Punjab Mandi Board would further provide wet maize from mandis of Punjab, to facilitate comprehensive performance evaluation of the dryer. The participants agreed that the reduction in moisture content and the quality of the dried maize would be the key parameters for assessing the efficiency and effectiveness of the machine.

Speaking on the occasion, Gosal appreciated the efforts of the department of processing and food engineering in developing technologies aimed at minimizing post-harvest losses and strengthening the state’s agricultural infrastructure. He emphasised that efficient maize drying technologies would play a significant role in improving grain quality, reducing storage losses, and enhancing the income of maize growers.

The demonstration concluded with a vote of thanks to the officers of the Punjab Mandi Board, department of agriculture, Punjab development commission, and all participating stakeholders for their valuable suggestions and their commitment to collaborating with PAU in the next phase of performance evaluation of the maize dryer.