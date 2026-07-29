HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on July 29, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Where: The Trialogue Studio-Trisamvad Foundation, 37, Pocket 5, Pratap Nagar, Acharya Niketan, Mayur Vihar
When: July 29
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mayur Vihar Phase I (Blue Line)
#TuneIn
What: Aarambh XXXVI – Hindustani Classical Vocal Ft. Vivek Kumar Prajapati & Sawani Lad
Where: The Theatre, Amaltas, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: July 29
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: Responding from the Mountains: A Cinematic Geography of the Caribbean – We Never Truly Leave (Curator: Laura Alhach)
Where: Auditorium, Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place (CP)
When: July 29
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#LitTalk
What: The Democracy to Come: Ambedkar, Fanon, and the Time of Counter-Revolution (Speaker: Aishwary Kumar)
Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: July 29
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Cured (Directors: Patrick Sammon & Bennett Singer)
Where: New Delhi LGBTQIA+ Centre, A-86, East of Kailash
When: July 29
Timing: 3pm to 5pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Place & Kailash Colony (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: A Place To Begin
Where: Champatree Art Gallery, W-114, Greater Kailash II
When: July 24 to August 14
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Candle Wax Flower Tree
Where: Fat Lulu's, 11 (First Floor) Khan Market
When: July 29
Timing: 3.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: A Standup Comedy Show Ft. Inder Sahani & Friends
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida
When: July 29
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)
For more follow @htcity.delhijunction