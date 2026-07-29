HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on July 29, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#Staged What: Tansen Gram it: Kanwariyas, from Rajasthan spotted carrying water from Ganga river, from Haridwar. Here's how they walked along the Delhi-Meerut Road near Modinagar. As the month of Shravan begins from July 30 this year, hundreds of kanwar yatris are expected to travel across cities to accomplish this holy pilgrimage like every year. (Photo: Sakib Ali/HT)

Where: The Trialogue Studio-Trisamvad Foundation, 37, Pocket 5, Pratap Nagar, Acharya Niketan, Mayur Vihar

When: July 29

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mayur Vihar Phase I (Blue Line)

#TuneIn What: Aarambh XXXVI – Hindustani Classical Vocal Ft. Vivek Kumar Prajapati & Sawani Lad

Where: The Theatre, Amaltas, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 29

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#CineCall What: Responding from the Mountains: A Cinematic Geography of the Caribbean – We Never Truly Leave (Curator: Laura Alhach)

Where: Auditorium, Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place (CP)

When: July 29

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#LitTalk What: The Democracy to Come: Ambedkar, Fanon, and the Time of Counter-Revolution (Speaker: Aishwary Kumar)

Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: July 29

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#CineCall What: Cured (Directors: Patrick Sammon & Bennett Singer)

Where: New Delhi LGBTQIA+ Centre, A-86, East of Kailash

When: July 29

Timing: 3pm to 5pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Place & Kailash Colony (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack What: A Place To Begin

Where: Champatree Art Gallery, W-114, Greater Kailash II

When: July 24 to August 14

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#PlayDate What: Workshop | Candle Wax Flower Tree

Where: Fat Lulu's, 11 (First Floor) Khan Market

When: July 29

Timing: 3.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs What: A Standup Comedy Show Ft. Inder Sahani & Friends

Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

When: July 29

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

For more follow @htcity.delhijunction