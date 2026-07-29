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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on July 29, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Wednesday, July 29 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Jul 29, 2026, 08:22:48 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #Staged

    What: Tansen

    Gram it: Kanwariyas, from Rajasthan spotted carrying water from Ganga river, from Haridwar. Here's how they walked along the Delhi-Meerut Road near Modinagar. As the month of Shravan begins from July 30 this year, hundreds of kanwar yatris are expected to travel across cities to accomplish this holy pilgrimage like every year. (Photo: Sakib Ali/HT)
    Gram it: Kanwariyas, from Rajasthan spotted carrying water from Ganga river, from Haridwar. Here's how they walked along the Delhi-Meerut Road near Modinagar. As the month of Shravan begins from July 30 this year, hundreds of kanwar yatris are expected to travel across cities to accomplish this holy pilgrimage like every year. (Photo: Sakib Ali/HT)

    Where: The Trialogue Studio-Trisamvad Foundation, 37, Pocket 5, Pratap Nagar, Acharya Niketan, Mayur Vihar

    When: July 29

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mayur Vihar Phase I (Blue Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Aarambh XXXVI – Hindustani Classical Vocal Ft. Vivek Kumar Prajapati & Sawani Lad

    Where: The Theatre, Amaltas, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: July 29

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #CineCall

    What: Responding from the Mountains: A Cinematic Geography of the Caribbean – We Never Truly Leave (Curator: Laura Alhach)

    Where: Auditorium, Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place (CP)

    When: July 29

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

    #LitTalk

    What: The Democracy to Come: Ambedkar, Fanon, and the Time of Counter-Revolution (Speaker: Aishwary Kumar)

    Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: July 29

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #CineCall

    What: Cured (Directors: Patrick Sammon & Bennett Singer)

    Where: New Delhi LGBTQIA+ Centre, A-86, East of Kailash

    When: July 29

    Timing: 3pm to 5pm

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Place & Kailash Colony (Violet Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: A Place To Begin

    Where: Champatree Art Gallery, W-114, Greater Kailash II

    When: July 24 to August 14

    Timing: 11am to 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

    #PlayDate

    What: Workshop | Candle Wax Flower Tree

    Where: Fat Lulu's, 11 (First Floor) Khan Market

    When: July 29

    Timing: 3.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: A Standup Comedy Show Ft. Inder Sahani & Friends

    Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

    When: July 29

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

    For more follow @htcity.delhijunction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On July 29, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On July 29, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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