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    72 tourists rescued after stream swells near Zenith Waterfall

    According to the police, the water level in the stream rose rapidly following intense rainfall, trapping the tourists on the opposite bank

    Published on: Jul 29, 2026, 08:21:32 IST
    By Sameera Kapoor Munshi
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    NAVI MUMBAI: Seventy-two tourists, including eight children, a one-and-a-half-year-old toddler and several senior citizens, were rescued after they were stranded near Zenith Waterfall in Khopoli on Monday afternoon when heavy rain triggered a sudden rise in the water level.

    72 tourists rescued after stream swells near Zenith Waterfall
    72 tourists rescued after stream swells near Zenith Waterfall

    The nearly two-hour rescue operation was carried out jointly by the Khopoli police, the Khopoli Municipal Council Fire Brigade and volunteers from Help Foundation after an emergency call was received on the 112 helpline.

    According to the police, the water level in the stream rose rapidly following intense rainfall, trapping the tourists on the opposite bank. Among those stranded were several elderly visitors aged between 60 and 65 years.

    Rescue teams first stopped the tourists from attempting to cross the swollen stream, fearing they could be swept away by the strong current. After the water flow subsided, rescuers evacuated them one by one to safety. No injuries were reported, officials said.

    Officials said such incidents have become common during the monsoon, with visitors continuing to venture into waterfall areas despite repeated warnings.

    “This has become a regular event every rainy season. People continue to ignore advisories and get stranded after water levels rise suddenly,” an official associated with the rescue operation said.

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