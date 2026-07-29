Ludhiana: 18 months after jewellery shop ransacked, FIR filed against 2

More than a year after a jewellery shop in Sidhwan Bet was allegedly ransacked and valuables stolen following a dispute between landlord and a jeweller, the police have registered an FIR against two men following the complainant’s appeal to the Punjab director general of police (DGP) seeking justice. The role of 20-25 unidentified persons is also being investigated. (HT File)

The Sidhwan Bet Police have booked Balkar Singh alias Laddi and Balraj Singh, both residents of Sidhwan Bet, under sections 305, 331(3) and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for alleged vandalism, theft and criminal intimidation. The role of 20-25 unidentified persons is also being investigated.

According to the complaint filed by Parveen Verma, a resident of Boondri village in Jagraon tehsil, the incident took place on February 20, 2025. Verma, who runs a jewellery shop in Sidhwan Bet, alleged that the accused, accompanied by a group of unidentified persons, entered his shop and created extensive damage.

He alleged that they allegedly damaged the air-conditioner, refrigerator, inverter and CCTV cameras and broke the shop’s main gate.

Verma claimed that after the incident, gold and silver ornaments kept in the shop were found missing. A generator parked outside the shop was also allegedly stolen. He alleged that when he tried to object, the accused threatened him with dire consequences.

The complainant maintained that the entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the shop.

Investigating officer ASI Parmjeet Singh said police examined CCTV footage, a pen drive and photographs submitted by the complainant during the inquiry.

The ASI stated that legal action would be taken based on evidence gathered during the ongoing probe, while efforts are on to identify the remaining suspects allegedly involved in the incident.