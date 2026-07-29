UP ex-minister dies after fall from 7th floor of MLA residence in Lucknow; probe on

Former Uttar Pradesh minister Nanak Deen Bhurji died after falling from the seventh floor of the New MLA Residence at Darul Shafa in Hazratganj on Tuesday, police said, adding that they are investigating the circumstances leading to the incident. Police said it was too early to conclude whether the death of Nanak Deen Bhurji was accidental or a case of suicide. (File)

Dr GP Gupta, director of Civil Hospital, said Bhurji was brought dead. Police said it was too early to conclude whether the death was accidental or a case of suicide and that further probe was underway.

Bhurji, a resident of Khadra in Lucknow, who had been accorded the status of a minister of state in a previous Samajwadi Party government, had gone to meet Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) MLA Hansu Ram when the incident took place, according to BJP OBC Morcha state president Prakash Pal.

According to the official police statement, staff at the MLA residence alerted the Hazratganj police after a man fell from an upper floor behind the residential complex. A police team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured man to Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

“The deceased was identified as Nanak Deen Bhurji, around 55 years old, a former minister of state. Preliminary inquiry suggests he had been suffering from depression for some time and was frequently seen at the MLA residence,” Hazratganj ACP Rajneesh Verma said.

“The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, while inquest proceedings and other legal formalities are underway,” the ACP added.

Hazratganj SHO Vikram Singh said police were examining CCTV footage, physical evidence and statements of eyewitnesses to ascertain the circumstances leading to the fall. Officials said it would be premature to draw any conclusion on whether the death was accidental or a case of suicide.

A resident of Madehganj (Khadra), Bhurji is survived by his wife, Manju Devi, two sons, Uttam and Shani, and a daughter. Police said the exact sequence of events leading to the fall remained under investigation.

Bhurji was associated with the BJP’s OBC wing. He had also founded the Hindustan Pichhda Morcha and served as its national president.

Prakash Pal said BJP leaders were at the party’s state office when they received information about the incident.

“We immediately left for the spot, but on the way learnt that he had been taken to Civil Hospital. Doctors informed us that he had passed away,” he said.