Ludhiana: Overflowing sewage, garbage heaps eyesore for EWS Colony residents

Residents of EWS Colony in Ward No 17 allege that years of civic neglect have turned their locality into an unhealthy and unsafe place to live with overflowing sewerage on roads, heaps of garbage, and contaminated surroundings. Lack of drinking water continue to trouble locals while the situation worsens during the monsoon. Heaps of Garbage lying on the roadside, at EWS Colony in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

According to the locals garbage is frequently dumped in the area at night leaving piles of waste that remain uncleared for days. Residents said that the foul smell becomes so unbearable that people cover their mouths while passing through the streets. During heavy rain and storms contaminated water enters their home due to poor drainage, causing further inconvenience.

According to the residents concern, there is an abandoned market site where shops were proposed. Instead of becoming a functional market, the area has turned into a dumping ground with scattered waste and abandoned material. Residents alleged that the anti-social elements and drug addicts often gather there raising serious safety concerns particularly for women and children.

Rekha a resident said that,“We have been living with the same problems for nearly 15 years. Garbage is dumped here almost every night and no matter how many complaints we make no effective action is taken. The foul smell becomes unbearable especially during the rainy season.”

Mohan another resident said, “The sewerage overflows frequently and dirty water enters our homes whenever there is heavy rain. We are also facing a shortage of clean drinking water but despite repeated complaints the situation remains unchanged.”

Suman said that “The market that was supposed to benefit the locality has been left abandoned. Instead of it the place is filled with garbage and anti-social elements gather there. It has become a major safety concern for everyone living nearby.”

Residents have urged the authority to clear the garbage, repair the sewerage network,ensure clean drinking water supply and develop the abandoned market into a ground for public use so that the locality can finally get a relief.

When contacted area councillor Ruby she said that,“We have repeatedly written applications to the higher authorities including mayor Inderjit Kaur requesting that the condition of this area be improved. Unfortunately no action has been taken. When the authorities at the top do not respond what more can we do? The residents continue to suffer because their complaints are not being heard” she said.

When contacted zonal commissioner Neeraj Jain said that “We carry out regular cleaning in the areas.Still, we will examine the complaints raised by residents and try to resolve the issues at the earliest.”