MDMA drug lab busted in Mysuru, Mumbai cops lead raid with Karnataka Police support

An illegal MDMA (Ecstasy) drug manufacturing unit was busted in Mysuru on Saturday by the Maharashtra police, working in close coordination with the Mysuru City police. The joint operation led to the seizure of a substantial quantity of the synthetic drug and the arrest of four individuals, who have since been taken to Mumbai for further investigation. A drug lab was busted by Karnataka and Mumbai Police in a joint operation held at Mysuru. (Representational Image)

Sources in the police department confirmed that the facility was actively producing MDMA, a powerful psychoactive substance banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The raid was the result of actionable intelligence obtained during an earlier arrest made by the Mumbai police, which subsequently led them to the Mysuru location.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, addressing reporters in Davangere on Sunday, confirmed the development and expressed serious concern over the discovery. "A drug manufacturing centre for MDMA was unearthed in Mysuru through an operation conducted by Mumbai police with support from our local police. Some people have been apprehended. This is extremely alarming," he said.

He further added that while the initial probe was led by Maharashtra authorities, the Karnataka police would conduct a parallel investigation. "Since this occurred in our jurisdiction, we need to find out how long this unit was operating, whether it had been active for more than the 20 days initially suspected, and to whom the drugs were being supplied. All these details will be examined thoroughly," Parameshwara said.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated but simultaneous effort to clamp down on drug networks, Bengaluru Police conducted a surprise sweep across 13 police station limits in the city’s North Division on Sunday. The operation, officials said, was part of an intensified campaign against suspected drug dealers and habitual offenders.

As many as 106 individuals were picked up for questioning during the checks. These included those previously booked in drug-related cases, known drug users, and others whose activities had raised suspicions. Police collected updated information about their movements, employment status, court case appearances, and any outstanding warrants.

(With ANI inputs)