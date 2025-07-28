Two children killed after mentally ill uncle attacks them with hammer in Bengaluru

A 25-year-old man reportedly suffering from mental health issues bludgeoned his three young nephews, killing two and leaving the youngest critically injured in Bengaluru, on Saturday afternoon, reported The Hindu. Two children were killed in Bengaluru by their uncle, accused arrested.

Also Read - New traffic curbs on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road to ease congestion, key diversions in place

The incident occurred in a rented house where the family had been living after moving from Yadgir in search of work. The deceased children have been identified as Ishaq (8) and Junaid (6), while five-year-old Roshan remains in critical condition and is currently being treated at NIMHANS.

The accused, Kasim Pasha, was arrested from the spot by Hebbagodi police. According to the report, he was incoherent at the time of arrest and appeared mentally disturbed, officers said.

The brutal assault took place when the children's parents, Chand Pasha and Rehana, were away, Chand at a construction site and Rehana at a bank. The children had returned home from school and were left in the care of their grandmother.

Also Read - Dharmasthala mass burial allegations: SIT steps-up probe, forensic surveys likely soon

Police said Kasim, who lived in the same house with the family, entered the residence around noon, locked the door from inside, gagged the children with pieces of cloth, and then attacked them with a hammer and an iron rod. Neighbours and the children’s grandmother rushed to the house after hearing noises and broke open the door, only to find the three boys lying in a pool of blood.

Emergency services transported the children to a nearby hospital where Ishaq and Junaid were declared dead. Roshan, who had sustained severe head injuries, was referred to NIMHANS for advanced care.

Kasim Pasha, the accused, is reportedly unemployed and had a history of erratic behaviour, including frequent altercations with family members.

“He appeared disturbed and was not making sense when questioned,” a police officer is quoted as a saying. The motive behind the attack remains unclear, though mental illness and unresolved family issues are suspected to have played a role.