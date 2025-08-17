Search
Sun, Aug 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

Bengaluru: Namma Metro to run Yellow Line trains from 5 am on Monday

PTI |
Updated on: Aug 17, 2025 07:01 pm IST

In view of an anticipated rise in passenger traffic, the first trains will depart from R V Road and Delta Electronics Bommasandra stations at 5 am on August 18.

Bengaluru: Namma Metro's Yellow Line services will commence at 5 am on Monday, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) announced on Sunday.

Bengaluru: A security official walks past a poster showing the newly-inaugurated Yellow Line metro train of the Bangalore Metro Rail, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI08_10_2025_000193A)(PTI)
Bengaluru: A security official walks past a poster showing the newly-inaugurated Yellow Line metro train of the Bangalore Metro Rail, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI08_10_2025_000193A)(PTI)

In view of an anticipated rise in passenger traffic following the extended Independence Day weekend, the first trains will depart from R V Road and Delta Electronics Bommasandra stations at 5 am on August 18.

"This special arrangement is applicable only for Monday. From Tuesday, services will resume at the regular start time of 6:30 am," the BMRCL said in a statement.

The corporation has urged commuters to utilise this early service for hassle-free travel. Services on the Purple and Green lines will continue to operate from 4:15 am on Mondays as per the existing schedule, it added.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Parliament Monsoon Session Live and India Tariff News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Bengaluru: Namma Metro to run Yellow Line trains from 5 am on Monday
