BBMP polls soon? Delimitation to be completed by November 1, says DK Shivakumar

In a major update on the long-pending Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar informed the Legislative Council on Thursday that preparations were underway and the delimitation process for the wards would likely be completed by November 1. DK Shivakumar said a dedicated team led by the BBMP Commissioner was carrying out the delimitation work.(PTI)

Responding during Question Hour to JD(S) MLC TN Javarayi Gowda, Shivakumar said a dedicated team led by the BBMP Commissioner was carrying out the delimitation work. Once completed, a formal notification on the revised ward structure would be issued.

Addressing the urgency expressed by several members to conduct BBMP elections soon, Shivakumar assured them that their inputs would be taken into account, Deccan Herald reported.

He also confirmed that the elections would be held in line with the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024, which came into effect on May 15, 2025.

Highlighting structural changes under the new governance model, the Deputy CM said that the BBMP’s jurisdiction now falls under the newly formed Greater Bengaluru Authority, which encompasses five new municipal corporations, officially constituted on July 19.

To ensure transparency, the state government had invited public objections over a one-month period, which concluded on August 18.

Several prominent Assembly constituencies, including Dasarahalli, Raja Rajeshwari Nagar, Padmanabhanagar, Mahadevapura, and Yeshwantpur, have already been brought under the revised structure. More areas are expected to be integrated in the coming days, Shivakumar added.

