Bengaluru's potholes worsen despite increased BBMP spending on repairs: Report

Bengaluru's battered roads are turning into an even bigger civic nightmare, with the extent of pothole-ridden stretches growing significantly in the past year, especially amid monsoon season - despite increased spending by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to repair them. With temporary fixes proving ineffective, Bengaluru's residents are left frustrated as new potholes appear shortly after repairs. (Source: Shruti Agrawal/Twitter)

According to data presented by the state government in the Legislative Council, the BBMP filled 1.78 lakh square metres of potholes across the city in 2024-25. This marks a 63 per cent increase from 1.07 lakh square metres patched up in the previous financial year, suggesting that pothole formation is accelerating rather than being contained. The cost of these road repairs also rose steeply - from ₹7 crore last year to over ₹12.25 crore this year, the Deccan Herald reported.

But many residents argued that these efforts have made little difference. They have seen BBMP teams at work, but just weeks later the roads were back to their old, broken state, said a commuter from the Mahadevapura area, as per the publication. Similar complaints have poured in from residents in areas like Bannerghatta Road and Hosa Road, where fresh potholes have appeared within months of patching.

Officials within the BBMP admit the fixes are only temporary. A senior engineer, requesting anonymity, said potholes tend to form when water collects on roads due to poor drainage and clogged shoulder drains, said the report. Adding to the problem are repeated utility-related road cuts by agencies like BWSSB, BESCOM and KPTCL, which further weaken road structures.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath noted that permanent repairs are often delayed due to monsoon conditions. Officials can only carry out temporary work right now. Long-term measures will be taken once the rains subside, he said.