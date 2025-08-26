Three arrested for allegedly assaulting travel agency staff over saffron attire in Bengaluru: Report

Three individuals were taken into custody in Bengaluru after they allegedly assaulted staff members of a travel agency near Kalasipalya for wearing saffron-coloured clothing, police said on Tuesday. Bengaluru police have booked the miscreants under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for assaulting the agency workers.(Screengrab/X)

The incident occurred on August 24 outside the Royal Travels office, located opposite the BMTC bus stand in Kalasipalya. The confrontation, which was captured on camera, reportedly began when one of the workers, Slinder Kumar, originally from Bihar, was questioned and allegedly attacked for draping a saffron towel, news agency PTI reported.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Tabrez (30), Imran Khan (35), and Ajeez Khan (47). A case was filed the following day based on a complaint by Harikrishna, a long-time employee at the agency, who claimed the accused verbally abused Kumar over the colour of his towel and then assaulted both him and Kumar when he tried to intervene, as per the report.

Harikrishna stated the attackers demanded the removal of saffron garments and physically assaulted him, tearing his shirt during the altercation. A video of the encounter is making round son social media sites, sparkign outrage among residents.

Watch the video here:

The police have booked the trio under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges related to intentional insult, hurting religious sentiments and physical assault. They have been remanded to judicial custody for 15 days as investigations continue.

A senior officer confirmed that further inquiries are underway to determine if there were any broader motives or prior altercations involved.

(With inputs from PTI)

