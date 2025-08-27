Bengaluru school cricket game turns tragic as 500-kg slab crashes on students: Report

A routine cricket match turned tragic at the Government Boys' Higher Primary School in Kote, Devanahalli, when a 500-kg concrete lintel from a classroom window collapsed on students during their lunch break on Monday, leaving three boys injured. The incident has sparked fresh concerns over structural safety in school buildings. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

The most severely injured was Darshan M (14), a class 8 student, who sustained multiple fractures in his leg and was rushed to Hosmat Hospital. Recalling the incident from his hospital bed, Darshan said he was the batsman and the wicket was kept near the window, Times of India reported.

He also said he didn't know what happened, but something suddenly fell on his leg and bat.

Two other children were also injured. Bhuvan (7), who sustained injuries to his back and chin, is recovering at Victoria Hospital and is expected to be discharged in a few days. Another class 7 student, admitted to Bowring Hospital, was discharged the same day, the reporyt further added.

According to the publication, officials have traced the accident to a structural design flaw in the school building, constructed in 2015 at a cost of ₹65 lakh under a CSR initiative of a public sector company.

The incident has sparked fresh concerns over structural safety in school buildings, especially those constructed under CSR or outsourced projects.

In January this year in Karnataka's Kolar district, four children sustained injuries after the plaster ceiling of an anganwadi building collapsed on them.

The injured children, Likhita, Parinitha, Sanvi, and Charitha, were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, PTI reported.

₹ 2,500 crore plan to transform government schools

Recently, the Karnataka Cabinet announced a ₹2,500 crore project to upgrade 500 government schools into Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) by 2029. The initiative, slated to begin in July 2025, is backed by Rs2,000 crore in funding from the Asian Development Bank and aims to revolutionize the state's education system with improved infrastructure and resources.



