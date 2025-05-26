Police allegedly busted a rave party and arrested 31 people at a farmhouse near Kannamangala village in Devanahalli taluk, on the outskirts of the city, on Sunday morning, police officers aware of the matter said, adding that several drugs, including cocaine, hydro cannabis, and ganja were seized from the spot. Rave party busted in Devanahalli, 31 arrested

Devanahalli police carried out the raid around 5am after local people alerted them alleging illegal activities being carried out at the private property. The party had begun on the previous night and 31 people, including seven women, many of whom were reportedly employed in the city’s IT sector, attended it, they added.

Police said that at least one drug peddler was present on the spot, and that the narcotics seized were either in use or in the possession of partygoers at the time of the raid. Medical examinations were conducted on all 31 people, and forensic reports are awaited to confirm drug consumption, police said.

“Among the 31 people arrested, four are still in custody. The others, who were detained, have been released on station bail after initial questioning. A case has been filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against all accused, including the owner of the farmhouse where the party was held,” said East Division DCP V J Sajith. “The four people, who were in possession of drugs, were produced before court, which sent them to judicial custody for 14 days.”

Preliminary investigation revealed that the gathering was organised under the pretext of a birthday party but escalated into an overnight drug-fuelled event. A senior officer said, “Several of those detained are professionals employed in Bengaluru’s IT corridor.”

The raid was supervised by ACP Naveen of Devanahalli subdivision, and sources said further arrests may follow as police trace the origin and supply chain of the narcotics found at the scene.