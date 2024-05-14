 Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli thank media 'for respecting privacy' of their kids, send paparazzi 'thoughtful gift'. Watch | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli thank media 'for respecting privacy' of their kids, send paparazzi 'thoughtful gift'. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 14, 2024 11:21 AM IST

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli thanked paparazzi for not clicking photos of their children, Vamika and Akaay, by sending gift hampers with gadgets.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have sent gift hampers to paparazzi along with a special note. The couple thanked the media for 'respecting the privacy' of their kids – daughter Vamika and son Akkay – and being 'cooperative'. On Tuesday, a paparazzo took to Instagram to share a video of the gifts he received from the actor and cricketer. Also read: Anushka Sharma reacts angrily to publication sharing Vamika's pictures on social media: 'Learn something from others'

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli showered paparazzi with gifts and a thank you note. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli showered paparazzi with gifts and a thank you note. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Watch video of Anushka and Virat's gift

Viral Bhayani wrote in the caption of his Instagram Reels, "Today, we received a thoughtful gift delivery at our residence. The esteemed power couple, Virat and Anushka, kindly sent the gift to express their appreciation for our happiness and the arrival of our second child..." Enclosed with the gift was a heartfelt note that read, ‘Thank you for respecting the privacy of our kids and for always being cooperative! Love, Anushka and Virat’."

Reactions to the couple's sweet gesture

The gift hamper included a pouch, a smartwatch and other gadgets. Commenting on the video, an Instagram user wrote, "All the gifts are useful." Another said, "So thoughtful. I think everything in this box is useful for you all!" A person also commented, "That's so sweet."

More about their family

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli married in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for some years. They welcomed daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021. They have managed to keep, Vamika, as well as, their newborn son Akaay – born on February 15, 2024 – away from the media.

In a joint post, the couple made the baby announcement in February and wrote, “With abundant happiness and our hearts all of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into this world!”

