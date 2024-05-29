India's T20 World Cup journey starts in USA; Virat Kohli on dinner date with Anushka Sharma in Mumbai

Team India has started training after the first two batches of players have reached the USA ahead of the T20 World Cup. Rohit Sharma and other key members including Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj were amongst the first few members who flew to the USA for the mega ICC event. Rahul Dravid and other coaching staff members also travelled with the first batch of players. Team India starts training ahead of T20 World Cup; Virat Kohli spotted with Anushka Sharma after dinner date

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals stars Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who played in the IPL 2024 playoffs, travelled to New York on Monday night to join other stars.

The players have already started training as Bumrah and Suryakumar shared photos of their first session where Indian stars were seen playing football and running.

However, senior star Virat Kohli is yet to fly to the USA. Meanwhile, the BCCI has reportedly scheduled Kohli's visa appointment for a later date as he will travel to the USA on May 30. A report on Indian Express also suggested that , he might miss India's warm-up match against Bangladesh.

“Kohli had informed us way beforehand that he will be joining the team late and that is why the BCCI has kept his visa appointment for a later date. He is expected to fly out to New York in the early morning of May 30th. The BCCI has agreed to his request,” a BCCI official told the newspaper.

Kohli was spotted on a dinner date with Anushka Sharma on Tuesday night in Mumbai as the couple was accompanied with former cricketer Zaheer Khan and his wife Sagarika Ghatge.

The Men in Blue will start their T20 World Cup campaign on June 5 against Ireland at the newly constructed Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Meanwhile, the highly-anticipated clash against Pakistan will take place on June 9. They will later play tournament co-hosts USA (June 12) and Canada (June 15) to wrap up their Group A matches.