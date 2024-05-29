Gautam Gambhir a step closer to becoming India coach, Shah Rukh Khan aware as Dravid’s successor all but certain: Report

Besides the role of head coach of the Indian men's cricket team being a high-pressure job amid India's ICC trophy drought, the primary reason why some of the top overseas names, who were linked to replace Rahul Dravid after the T20 World Cup 2024, declined the offer to apply was the fact that it required close of 10 months of travel, this being away from their respective families for almost a year. Gautam Gambhir all but certain to become next India head coach

Even as Gautam Gambhir has emerged as the frontrunner for the India head coach role, it won't be quite as easy to commit himself to being part of the Indian team till the end of the 2027 ODI World Cup, as it was to shift base from Lucknow Super Giants to Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the start of the IPL 2024 season. During his stint as a mentor for both the IPL sides, Gambhir indulged himself in other career activities like working as a cricket expert for a broadcasting channel. However, if he signs the contract with BCCI for the head coach role, he won't be allowed to engage in multiple professional roles.

But Gambhir seems to have made up his mind. According to a report in Cricbuzz, he has told people close to him that he is keen to take up the India role. In fact, even KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan is well aware of it. However, the report could not confirm whether Gambhir formally applied for the position, given that Monday was the last day to submit the form.

The report also added that a very high-profile owner of an IPL franchise, who is close to the top officials in the BCCI, told the website that Gambhir's appointment for the head coach role is all but certain with the official announcement coming up soon. A senior commentator, wary of the proceedings in the BCCI, also added that the board is leaving no stones unturned to rope in the 2011 ODI World Cup winner.

Amidst the euphoria of KKR's IPL title win in Chennai, BCCI secretary Jay Shah and Gautam Gambhir, the star cricketer, found a moment to engage in a deep conversation. The two were seen exchanging thoughts at the Chepauk.

Cricbuzz earlier reported the crux of Shah and Gambhir's meeting. It said both believe that 'desh ke liye karna hai (we must do it for the country).'