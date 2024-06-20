 Anurag Kashyap says his daughter Aaliyah called him out for views on Animal and photo with Sandeep Reddy Vanga - Hindustan Times
Anurag Kashyap says his daughter Aaliyah called him out for views on Animal and photo with Sandeep Reddy Vanga

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Devansh Sharma
Jun 20, 2024 06:28 PM IST

Anurag Kashyap has been quite vocal about his support for Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. They spent five hours discussing the film.

Anurag Kashyap has been quite vocal about his support for fellow filmmaker and Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. In an interview with Janice Sequeira, Anurag revealed that people closest to him, including friends and family, called him out for his views on Animal and his picture with Sandeep. (Also Read – Anurag Kashyap clarifies his statement about almost firing Amruta Subhash from Choked: 'I took her example because...')

Aaliyah Kashyap called out Anurag Kashyap for his photo with Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Anurag on getting called out

“My daughter (Aaliyah Kashyap) called me out. She hated Animal. On my post (picture with Sandeep), my friends called me out. They all came home and asked me 10,000 questions. And I was like, tum baki sab toh chhod do, picture ka naam kya hai? Animal. It's not called ‘Human.’ Why did the film become difficult? Because everyone's favourite Ranbir Kapoor played the role. And he did it with all conviction. He decided to play the character instead of being politically correct or diplomatically correct or correct for a certain section of things. He went all out to play a person who is problematic all the way," Anurag said.

Anurag on supporting Sandeep

“I know so many people in this industry and in this world who you'd think are right when viewed from the outside. But they're not, they're posturing. So many of people who call themselves feminists, 50% of them are posturing. I know so many people, who've written stories, broken stories, they're so complicated. I have their messages with me which are so complicated. I'd rather deal with a complicated but an honest person. Whoever they are, you don't have to second-guess yourself. People like to attack these kind of persons. I've been attacked myself,” Anurag added.

Anurag drew flak from certain section of the internet for sharing a picture with Sandeep, praising Animal, and defending him from the criticism. Anurag's friends and longtime collaborators Neeraj Ghaywan and Varun Grover called him out in the comment section.

Anurag will be next seen as a villain in Disney+ Hotstar series Bad Cop. He's gearing up for the release of his directorial Kennedy, starring Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.

News / Entertainment / Anurag Kashyap says his daughter Aaliyah called him out for views on Animal and photo with Sandeep Reddy Vanga
© 2024 HindustanTimes
