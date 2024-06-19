Anurag Kashyap clarifies his statement about almost firing Amruta Subhash from Choked: 'I took her example because...'

Anurag Kashyap is known for being outspoken about cinema, storytelling, society, and politics. In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, the filmmaker revealed that he had considered replacing Amruta Subhash in one of his films due to unreasonable demands from her agent. Anurag has since clarified his statement and addressed the online trolling directed at Amruta regarding the past incident. (Also read: Anurag Kashyap says Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman don't take fees for their films) Anurag Kashyap reacted after his statement about Amruta Subhash was misinterpreted.

Anurag Kashyap defends Amruta Subhash

Anurag, took to his Instagram Story and shared a note which read, “A lot of people are shitting on my dear friend @amrutasubhash after my interview. This post is to inform that I took her example because I could with asking her. Such is the love and trust between us. The film in question was Choked and she did that film beautifully. Culprit here was the agency, who made demands on her behalf and once I called Amruta, she didn't know what they were asking and immediately corrected it and today she has even left the said agency.”

Amruta reposted the Instagram Story and wrote, “I am deeply touched by this Anurag. Thank you." She also shared the same in her Instagram post and captioned it as, “Thank you @anuragkashyap10 This gesture has touched me deeply. I chose my friends very wisely. I am lucky to have you as my friend.”

Anurag was discussing how the excessive demands of celebrities or their representatives surpass the actual production costs in the interview. He mentioned that Amruta's agent called him and presented a list of demands. When the filmmaker informed the agent that she was being fired, the actor clarified that she was not aware of the demands and even reprimanded the agent.

Anurag Kashyap-Amruta Subhash's association

Anurag and Amruta have collaborated in Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016) and Choked: Pasia Bolta Hai (2020). The duo also worked together in the crime-thriller series - Sacred Games season 2.

Anurag Kashyap's upcoming projects

Anurag will be next seen as an antagonist in the crime-thriller show - Bad Cop, starring Gulshan Deviah. His upcoming neo-noir action directorial, Kennedy, was premiered at Cannes Film Festival 2023.