Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas wanted Amitabh Bachchan to hit him harder in action sequences, reveals Nag Ashwin

Kalki 2898 AD is turning out to be a box office sensation, as it receives high praise from fans as well as several members of the film industry. Nag Ashwin's sci-fi epic starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan has already collected ₹774 crore worldwide. Now, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Nag revealed how supportive an actor Prabhas was from the very beginning, and went on to praise his work. He also revealed how Prabhas did not have any second thoughts about a scene that involved Amitabh Bachchan hitting him. (Also read: Kalki 2898 AD worldwide box office collection day 8: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan film makes ₹774 crore) Kalki 2898 AD released in theatres on June 27.

What Nag said

In the interview, Nag was asked whether Prabhas had any issues with so much focus of the film being directed on the characters played by Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. To this, Nag replied, "I don't think we had those sort of discussions. For a star of his stature, Prabhas has very little issues about things like this. He is fully for the story. Once he listened and okay-ed the story way back in the day, he has been fully onboard and very supportive."

‘Prabhas was totally onboard’

“I think in retrospect, I feel that it was a big deal for a mainstream actor to get hit by another actor; Living in a world where all these heroes are untouchable. So it was a big deal but he [Prabhas] was totally onboard. He wanted to get hit by Amitabh Bachchan. It was awesome. He was like, ‘Sir, hold me tighter,'" Nag added.

In Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas plays a bounty hunter called Bhairava from Kashi, while Deepika plays a pregnant test subject called SU-M80 aka Sumathi. Meanwhile, Amitabh plays Ashwatthama and Kamal Haasan plays Supreme Yaskin, the leader of the Complex. The film released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi in 2D and 3D.