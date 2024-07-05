Kalki 2898 AD worldwide box office collection day 8: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan film makes 774 crore

Kalki 2898 AD worldwide box office collection day 8: Nag Ashwin’s dystopian film Kalki 2898 AD made ₹774 crore worldwide in its first week of release. The film starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles released on June 27 to good reviews. (Also Read: Kalki 2898 AD worldwide box office collection day 7: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's film crosses ₹700 crore mark) Kalki 2898 AD worldwide box office collection day 8: Amitabh Bachchan plays Ashwatthama in the film.

Kalki 2898 AD box office collection

While the producers of Kalki 2898 AD, Vyjayanthi Movies, is yet to release an official number, trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared on X (formerly Twitter) that the film made ₹774 crore worldwide in its first week of release. He wrote, “#Kalki2898AD 8 Days WW gross - ₹ 774+ Crs..8th day WW gross - ₹ 49 Cr.” The film crossed the ₹700 crore mark on its seventh day, earning ₹725 crore gross worldwide. The collections have crossed that of Prabhas’ previous film Salaar: Part 1.

Nag Ashwin reveals his favourite scene

Talking to India Today, Nag revealed that the interval scene which sees Deepika’s SU-M80 walk through a tunnel with fire is his favourite scene from the film. He said, “We were shooting three setups that day and Deepika had to leave by a certain flight. It usually happens that some of the most important or magical things in the film happen by chance or in a hurry.”

He also added that when he first watched the scene on monitor, he knew it would be special, “And this is what that was. And, but just watching it in that hurry, in that rush and everything, when you just reach the monitor and you see Deepika walking through that particular tunnel in that fire, I just knew this was going to be special.”

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi in 2D and 3D. The film sees Prabhas play a bounty hunter called Bhairava from Kashi, Deepika plays a pregnant test subject called SU-M80 aka Sumathi, Amitabh plays Ashwatthama and Kamal plays Supreme Yaskin, the leader of the Complex.