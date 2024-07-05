Did Kamal Haasan's Supreme Yaskin from Kalki 2898 AD almost look like this? Concept artist shares rejected look

Nag Ashwin’s dystopian sci-fi Kalki 2898 AD was released on June 27 to good reviews. The film features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. Kamal Haasan played Supreme Yaskin in the film and a concept artist from UAE revealed one of his rejected looks for the film. (Also Read: Deepika Padukone was pregnant while filming the climax of Kalki 2898 AD; Ranveer Singh was asked not to worry) Kamal Haasan plays the leader of the Complex in the film.

Supreme Yaskin’s rejected design

A designer named Ajay Sreekumar took to Instagram to share a few concept designs of Kamal’s character. The look is intriguing, with body modifications, clunky gold jewellery, a breastplate, contraptions on his chin and bald head, and a white garment that seems to flow on his body.

Sharing it Ajay wrote, “Even though it’s a rejected design for me it’s a win win. To be a small part of this massive cinematic universe. I’m really thankful to the Master @ikamalhaasan sir for giving me such an opportunity. Even though I’m just a starter thanks to Director @nag_ashwin for taking the time to talk and discuss this massive character during the process. And thanks to @vyjayanthimovies for trying new talents and putting faith in the young pool of talents in India.”

The concept art also factors in the orbs circling Supreme Yaskin in the film.

Kamal Haasan’s look as Supreme Yaskin

Despite the interesting design, it looks like the director wanted something much more simpler. In the film, Kamal’s character is dressed like a sage, in simple clothing, minus any frills. The only difference is that his back is constantly attached to contraptions that possibly help him stay alive.

Talking about his look at the pre-release event in Mumbai, Kamal had said, “We kept talking about (my look in the film). Also, not something like what I’ve done already or somebody else has done already. I thought I have a fantastic idea, I thought I would dress myself in such a way people turn around and look at me. But then I found out, Amit ji, Prabhas or someone is already doing it.”

He further added, “I didn’t want to be pregnant in the film (gestures at Deepika) or I would’ve tried that as well. With a good director even that is possible. With this look, we travelled to LA and failed before we arrived on the first acceptable look for the director.”

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD mixes sci-fi with Indian mythology and tells the story of a bounty hunter called Bhairava (Prabhas) who crosses paths with Ashwatthama (Amitabh) and a pregnant lab subject called SU-M80 (Deepika). The film ends on a note that sets things up for the sequel.