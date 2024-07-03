Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone watches Kalki 2898 AD with Ranveer Singh; he calls it ‘best in Indian cinema’ in his review

Actor-couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who are expecting their first child together, watched Kalki 2898 AD on Tuesday night. Several pictures and videos of the duo outside a movie theatre emerged on social media channels. However, they were spotted arriving at the theatre separately. (Also Read | Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 6: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone film mints ₹371 crore) Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh outside a movie theatre in Mumbai.

Deepika arrives to watch Kalki 2898 AD

Deepika got out of her car as she looked around and smiled. She also mouthed "thank you". She wore a white T-shirt under a black blazer and cropped blue denims. The actor also wore glasses, carried a bag and wore white sneakers. She briefly posed for the paparazzi before entering the theatre.

Ranveer is seen with mom, sister

Ranveer Singh was seen outside the theatre waving and smiling at the fans and paparazzi. He wore a black ensemble--a T-shirt, cape, pants, shoes, cap and sunglasses. The actor was also seen gesturing the paparazzi to clear way. Soon his mother Anju Bhavnani and sister Ritika Bhavnani were also seen at the spot.

Ranveer reviews Kalki 2898 AD

After watching the film, Ranveer took to his Instagram Stories to review it. He wrote, "Kalki 2898 @kalki2898ad - a grand cinematic spectacle! That's what big-screen cinema is all about! An unprecedented level of finesse in technical execution. The very best in Indian cinema. Congrats to Nagi Sir & team! @nag_ashwin."

He added, "Rebel Star rocks! @actorprabhas Ulaganayagan is forever supreme! @ikamalhaasan And if you are a die-hard Amitabh Bachchan fan like me..you just can't miss this! @amitabhbachchan. As for my baby @deepikapadukone You elevate every moment with your grace & dignity. Such poignancy, such poetry, such power. You are beyond compare. I love you (red heart emoji)."

About Kalki 2898 AD

Director Nag Ashwin's 3D sci-fi spectacle Kalki 2898 AD is mounted on a reported budget of ₹600 crore. The multilingual movie features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee and Shobhana. Kalki 2898 AD is billed as a fusion of the Hindu epic Mahabharata and science fiction and is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. The film had a global release on June 27 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English.

Deepika and Ranveer's upcoming films

Both Deepika and Ranveer will be seen in Singham Again which will release in theatres on November 1. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff among others. Rohit Shetty's film is also the fifth part in his cinematic cop universe. Ranveer will be also headline Farhan Akhtar's Don 3.