Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 11: Film enters 500 crore club

Box office mania

The film, which released in theatres on June 27, has been earning really well. As per the portal, the Kalki 2898 AD earned around ₹41.17 (nett) in India on its 11th day for all languages. With the current numbers, the total in India has reached ₹506.87 crore.

The sci-fi epic saw a jump in business at the box office in India over the weekend, which was the second one after its release.

Kalki 2898 AD earned ₹95.3 crore on its opening day on June 27. The week one stood at ₹414.85 crore. On Day 10, the film registered a business of ₹34.15 crore. This week, it dipped slightly, but regained its position over the weekend.

Globally, the multilingual 3D spectacle has entered the ₹800 crore club.

About the film

Nag Ashwin's ambitious 3D spectacle Kalki 2898 AD is touted as the most expensive film to be produced in India at a reported budget of ₹600 crore. The mythological and sci-fi action drama released globally on June 27 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee and Shobhana among others.

About the sequel

The film will have a sequel. In a recent press conference, Nag admits that he started out wanting to make one film and wrap up the story of Kalki 2898 AD. But given that he had four main characters - Bhairava (Prabhas), SU-M80 (Deepika), Ashwatthama (Amitabh) and Supreme Yaskin (Kamal) - he wanted to do them all justice. “I soon realised that fitting four characters into one film was not manageable. It had its challenges. There is a lot of action and backstories that have yet to be explored, and they will be in the sequel. We still have a lot of shooting, even casting for new characters, left to do.”