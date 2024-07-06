From Alia Bhatt in Heart of Stone to Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD: 5 divas who shot films during pregnancy

Pregnancy is one of the most extraordinary experiences of a woman’s life. They have the power to give life, which is why it is essential to rest and take care of the body. Well, there are several superwomen who not only enjoy this magical phase but also flourish in their careers simultaneously. Here’s a look at five such Bollywood divas who shot films while they were expecting a child: Alia Bhatt in Heart of Stone and Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD

Deepika Padukone

At the pre-release event of her recently released film Kalki 2898 AD, Deepika Padukone flaunted her cute baby bump in a black dress. But did you know the actor was pregnant even during the final filming of the epic sci-fi film? Revealing the same, director Nag Ashwin joked that Deepika’s child also acted in this project

Yami Gautam

At the trailer launch of her film Article 370, Yami Gautam announced that she is expecting her first child with her filmmaker husband Aditya Dhar. She revealed that shooting for the film, especially action sequences, while she was pregnant was emotionally taxing for her. But being the professional that she is, the actor finished shooting and also promoted her film in full swing

Kareena Kapoor Khan

When she was shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), Bollywood’s OG diva Kareena Kapoor Khan was five and a half months pregnant with her second child Jehangir Ali Khan. Apart from her husband Saif Ali Khan and her co-star Aamir Khan, Bebo’s son Taimur Ali Khan was extremely supportive during this time

Alia Bhatt

2022 was a special year for Alia Bhatt. Not only did she tie the nuptial knot with Ranbir Kapoor but also welcomed her darling daughter Raha Kapoor into the world. While she was pregnant, Alia shot her first-ever action film Heart of Stone. The project which marked her Hollywood debut. The actor had informed the team about the same. In an interview later, Alia had revealed that the entire team took great care of her

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia beautifully portrayed the role of a pregnant cop named ACP Catherine Alvarez in the 2022 thriller drama A Thursday, co-starring Yami and Atul Kulkarni. During the shoot, the actor was expecting her second child, son Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi

Well, these actors have been an inspiration to pregnant women all over the country. More power to these star mommies!