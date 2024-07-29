One Piece Episode 1114: Exact release date, time, where to watch, teaser trailer and more

One Piece Episode 1114 trailer is out! This means fans won't have to wait much longer till the next episode airs. With Koby being cornered and Admiral Garp's arrival, the anticipation for what happens next is brewing among fans. So, here's all you need to know ahead of the release: One Piece Episode 1114 release date is now confirmed(Toei Animation)

One Piece Episode 1114 release date and time

The Episode titled For the Beloved Pupil — The Fist of Vice Admiral Garp! is set to arrive on Sunday, August 4, at 9:30 am JST. This translates to an evening or a nighttime release for the US audience. However, as the exact time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule based on your time zone below.

Time zone Time Date Day PDT 5:30 pm August 3 Saturday CDT 7:30 pm August 3 Saturday EDT 8:30 pm August 3 Saturday GMT 12:30 am August 4 Sunday IST 6:00 am August 4 Sunday ACST 10:00 am August 4 Sunday

Where to watch One Piece Episode 1114?

The upcoming One Piece Episode 1114 will first begin airing in Japan on local TV networks such as Fuji TV. After a short delay, international audiences can stream the episode online on Crunchyroll. Alternatively, fans can also stream it on Netflix, subject to regional availability. However, it is important to note that both streaming platforms require a paid subscription plan.

What to expect from One Piece Episode 1114?

Considering the teaser trailer, Episode 1114 will be packed with exciting scenes that depict Garp's iconic entry to the fight. The highlight of the episode will most likely be his Galaxy Impact, giving fans a visual treat for their eyes. As the spotlight turns away from Koby, the upcoming episode will unfold a rather epic clash between highly-seasoned Garp and the pirates awaiting his arrival on the island.