King Charles left with only one option to bring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back home: Report

As Prince Harry's 40th birthday approaches, the chasm between him and the royal family appears wider than ever. Despite the growing rift and plans to avoid each other, insiders reveal that there remains one way to reconciliation. Reportedly King Charles is the only person who can Harry and Meghan Markle back home and mend their strained relationship. Insiders indicate that addressing the security concerns is the sole condition under which the Duke might contemplate reuniting. Report reveals rift between Prince Harry-Meghan Markle and King Charles over security and funding(AP)

The only path to reconciliation between Harry and Royals

“King Charles can give Harry the security clearance he wants so desperately,” an insider told New York Post. The Duke has not seen his ailing father since February, when he made a brief trip to London, returning the same day after learning of the King’s cancer diagnosis. Since then, Harry has been preoccupied with ongoing legal battles against security lapses and tabloid intrusions. “As the monarch, he is the ultimate decision-maker. That would be how father and son can reconcile,” the royal source added.

The estranged royal couple, have been completely cut off from the royal family since their move to California. They lost their royal titles, the royal residence gifted by Queen Elizabeth, and their taxpayer-funded security. As a result, Harry has insisted on not returning to London with his family unless he is given official police protection.

Clarifying the speculations about Meghan and their children, Archie and Lilibet, travelling to London, the Invictus Games founder talked about his point of view again in the ITV documentary Tabloids on Trial. “It’s still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read.” He continued, “And whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”

Royal family ‘unwilling to fight’ Harry’s legal case against press

In their explosive Netflix documentary, Sussexes detailed the relentless media scrutiny they faced in the UK, claiming it made their lives unbearable. They accused the royal family of failing to protect Meghan from negative press, a key factor in the widening rift between them. Even though Harry has kept in touch with their dad, King Charles, he's cut off from his brother, Prince William, for more than two years.

A royal source as per NY Post earlier said, “Harry’s participation in this documentary isn’t because he wants to blame his family or speak further about their ‘rift.” They continued, ”It is rather about his continued fight against the British tabloids. Harry’s mission in [taking] legal action with the press is clearly unique … he acknowledges that his choices have caused strain.”

Prince Harry just signed another deal with Netflix. Last December, he won a court case against the Mirror Group Newspapers, with a judge saying that his phone was illegally looked into by a tabloid, although to a limited degree. Harry is still fighting legal battles with the Royal publishers of The Mail and The Sun, both of whom deny any wrongdoing related to the gathering of private information.