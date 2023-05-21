Prince Harry's secret hideaway: Is there a room for solace away from Meghan and their children?

Is Prince Harry seeking solace away from his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children? A shocking report suggests that the royal has a room set aside for him at the exclusive San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood. According to The Sun, the room serves as an "escape place" for the prince, located conveniently close to their $15 million Montecito residence. However, a representative for the royal couple quickly dismissed the rumor, stating unequivocally that it is "not true." FILE PHOTO: Prince Harry arrives for the coronation of King Charles at Westminster Abbey, London, Britain, May 6, 2023.(via REUTERS)

Speculations about this alleged secret room emerged following the couple's fifth wedding anniversary, which they celebrated without sharing any photos of the event. The lack of public posts sparked curiosity and led to circulating rumors. The Post reached out to San Vicente Bungalows for comment, but no official statement has been released.

San Vicente Bungalows is an exclusive members-only hotel known for its stringent privacy rules. Guests are strictly prohibited from taking pictures within the establishment, and all phone cameras must be covered at all times. The resort maintains an air of secrecy, with rules forbidding guests from discussing any encounters or events witnessed during their stay. Additionally, members must pay an annual fee of nearly $4,000 and undergo a vetting process conducted by existing members.

The alleged room at San Vicente Bungalows would provide Prince Harry with a private space away from the demands of royal life. However, a spokesperson for Archewell, the non-profit organization founded by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, denied the existence of such a room. It seems that the rumor has been laid to rest, at least according to official statements.

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to capture headlines, their recent claims of a high-speed chase through New York City after attending a gala have raised eyebrows. According to the couple, they were pursued by paparazzi for over two hours, creating a dangerous situation. The pair left the event and attempted to evade the cameras, even changing getaway vehicles at one point. However, one paparazzo allegedly caused a car accident, while another came perilously close to being run over. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, expressed their concern over the relentless pursuit, emphasizing the potential dangers it posed to their safety and the safety of others on the road.

Being in the public eye undoubtedly comes with its challenges and risks, but the couple maintains that the safety of themselves and those around them should never be compromised. While the alleged secret room at San Vicente Bungalows may have been debunked, the fascination surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's lives continues. As they navigate their new roles and strive to protect their family, it remains to be seen what other surprises await this royal couple.