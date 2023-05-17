Home / World News / Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's near catastrophic car chase: Eerie echoes of Princess Diana's tragic fate

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's near catastrophic car chase: Eerie echoes of Princess Diana's tragic fate

ByPrapti Upadhayay
May 17, 2023 10:40 PM IST

Princess Diana's death in 1997 sparked a global conversation about paparazzi ethics and the safety of public figures.

In a heart-stopping turn of events, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Meghan's mother found themselves in the middle of a "near catastrophic car chase" with relentless paparazzi. The incident unfolded following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's attendance at an awards ceremony in New York on Tuesday. The couple's spokesperson has since issued a statement, shedding light on the harrowing ordeal.

In this image from video, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan exit Manhattan’s Ziegfeld Ballroom on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 in New York. The couple’s office says the pair and Meghan’s mother were followed by vehicles after leaving a charity event on Tuesday. It said in a statement Wednesday that the pursuit “resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.” The incident instantly drew comparisons to the 1997 fatal car crash of Harry’s mother, Princess Diana.(AP)
The incident serves as a stark reminder of the haunting memories of Princess Diana's tragic death in 1997 when she was being chased by paparazzi in Paris. The tragic death of Princess Diana in 1997 remains one of the most poignant examples of the dark side of paparazzi culture.

In the aftermath of Princess Diana's untimely death, the public's perception of the paparazzi drastically shifted. The tragedy prompted a global conversation about the ethics and responsibilities of the media, particularly when it comes to invading the privacy and safety of public figures.

According to the spokesperson, the paparazzi pursued the royal couple for over two hours, completely disregarding their safety. The pursuit resulted in dangerous near-collisions with other vehicles on the road, innocent pedestrians, and even police officers. It was a high-stakes situation that could have had disastrous consequences.

"While it is expected that public figures attract attention from the public, it should never come at the expense of anyone's safety," the spokesperson declared. The statement emphasized the grave dangers associated with the dissemination of images captured during such dangerous pursuits, highlighting the invasive and intrusive nature of these practices.

The royal family has been vocal about their desire to avoid similar situations and protect their privacy, particularly after the couple's decision to step back from their senior roles within the monarchy.

While the incident involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not have ended in tragedy, it underscores the ongoing challenges faced by public figures in the face of relentless media attention. The paparazzi's unyielding pursuit of sensationalism can have severe consequences, both emotionally and physically, for those in the spotlight.

This incident is a shock to many, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were attending an awards ceremony, hoping to celebrate the achievements of others. Instead, they found themselves entangled in a perilous chase, putting their lives at risk.

As the public eagerly awaits further developments in this matter, it serves as a crucial reminder of the fine line between public interest and the safety of individuals.

